TDFN: Sequoyah at Howard
Sequoyah tonight.
Hustlin' tigers already up 14-0.
Make that 21-0.... running back deorean elder gets a nice 25 yard touchdown.
=== sequoyah breaking out the trick plays before the end of the half.
Halfback pass going uppppp.... the duben ramirez floater good enough for jax miller.
=== with seconds on the clock.
Cooper self pass.... juggled around, no score as time expires.
That's the end of the half.
=== howard wastes no time after the break... elder walks it in again.
28 to 0 howard.
=== lots of jumping jacks for the cheerleaders tonight... === sequoyah trying to stay in this game... luke lay throws up a prayer.
--- answered by the other team.
Howard's courtney walker gets the interception.
=== fourth quarter, elder must have bathed in baby oil tonight... look at these missed tackles!!
Start the running clock... howard up 35-0.
=== hustlin tigers win, 41-0.