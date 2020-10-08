Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Pro-Armenia protest in downtown Toronto

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Hundreds of people gathered in Toronto on Friday to protest against what they called military aggressions towards Armenia by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

According to the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC), Kristapor Artin, a Canadian-Armenian businessman and former Toronto resident who moved to Armenia in 2011, was killed in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday.

Hundreds have died in fighting in and around the unrecognised state of Nagorno-Karabakh in recent weeks.

Armenia and Karabakh officials say they want the territory to be formally recognised as a state, but Azerbaijan insists it will not give up land that is officially theirs.




