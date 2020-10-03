Overtime, Oct. 10 - Pt. 1

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 8 minutes ago

Hard to beat a high school football friday night in small town u-s-a, and we had a dandy between south pittsburg and meigs county.

The pirates are number one in class a, and the tigers are number two in class 2-a.

The game was the place to be in decatur, whose population is just over 16-hundred people.

Had to be over 16-hundred poople in the crowd tonight.

Meigs looking for revenge after losing to south pitt last year.

=== revenge is exactly what the tigers got.

Defensive back bryson falls gobbles up the tipped ball.

He gets gobbled up before the goal line.

=== running back will meadows finishes the job.

6 yards.

7 points.

7-0 meigs.

=== next tigers drive, meadows gets loose again!

Look out!

South pitt linebacker hunter frame catches him, but not before a 50 yard pick up.

=== meigs finishes the drive in the 2nd quarter.

... quarterback logan carroll punches it in.

14-0 meigs.

=== south pitt committing too many mistakes in the first half... meigs justin key recovers the fumble.

=== another turnover turned tiger points.

Receiver cameron huckabey sneaks in for a 6 yard score.

21-0 meigs.

=== play of the night, nay the year, goes to south pitt receiver jayden mount.

4th and 29 on the tiger 34.... watch this .

What??

What???

That's a catch and touchdown.

However, too little too late for south pitt.

Meigs wins, 28-21.

Signal mountain at soddy daisy.

Trojans up 21-15 at halftime.

Third and short for soddy daisy.

Isaac barnes doesn't like what he sees so he takes off.

One cut-back later, and he's in the open field.

Didn't have quite enough juice.

He's bounced at the two for a 44 yard gain.

Trojans settle for three to make it 24-15.

Eagles airing it out in the fourth.

Duncan cannon going long.

Beautiful pass, but logan farr drops it.

Might have been a touchdown.

Still a 24-15 game, about three minutes to play.

Cannon the quick out off the hands of malik davis.

Defense usually gets those tip balls.

Goes to braden dodd.

He's going the other way.

Dodd is tackled at the two yard line.

This time around, soddy daisy will punch it in.

Tanner whittenbarger skips right in.

Soddy daisy celebrates a 31- 15 victory.

East ridge 28 central 21 bledsoe 20 monterey 14 tyner hosting mariong county.

Rams up 14-7 at the half, but star running back jeremiah sawyer was slowed by a shoulder injury.

=== warriors take advantage.

Taye hutchins takes it about 40 yards to the house.

All tied up at 14.

=== a few drives later, warriors quarterback anthony guevara fakes out the tyner defense and the camera woman ... where is he?

There he is.

Zooming down the sideline.

Pat no good.

20-14 marion.

=== tyner tries it's best but can't get any offense going.

Marion capitalizes.

Alex condra muscles through the gap for the score.

26-14 marion.

That's how it stays.

Warriors win.

Howard hosting sequoyah tonight.

Hustlin' tigers already up 14-0.

Make that 21-0.... running back deorean elder gets a nice 25 yard touchdown.

=== sequoyah breaking out the trick plays before the end of the half.

Halfback pass going uppppp.... the duben ramirez floater good enough for jax miller.

=== with seconds on the clock.

Cooper self pass.... juggled around, no score as time expires.

That's the end of the half.

=== howard wastes no time after the break... elder walks it in again.

28 to 0 howard.

=== lots of jumping jacks for the cheerleaders tonight... === sequoyah trying to stay in this game... luke lay throws up a prayer.

--- answered by the other team.

Howard's courtney walker gets the interception.

=== fourth quarter, elder must have bathed in baby oil tonight... look at these missed tackles!!

Start the running clock... howard up 35-0.

=== hustlin tigers win, 41-0.

Copper basin 7 mcminn central 21 polk co 0 sweetwater 49 whether your game was played on thursday or friday, fans across the tennessee valley and north georgia filled the stands -- well, to a certain capacity limit of course.