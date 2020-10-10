Overtime, Oct. 10 - Pt. 2

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Highlights include Grace Academy at Silverdale, CCS at Knox Grace, Father Ryan at Baylor, Boyd Buchanan at Lookout Valley

Bowl' we had the annual 'baptist bowl' between grace baptist and silverdale baptist.

The usual rivalry intensity was tempered by a spirit good will.

When grace academy saw their school destroyed by the easter sunday tornado, silverdale came to the aid of their cross town neighbor with several fundraisers.

Maybe they can raise some money and buy these guys some shirts.

Fourth quarter, seahawks sitting on a 31-7 lead, but they want more.

However, this pass is intercepted by tyler parrett.

Eagles try to cash in with angela moryan's favorite play.

The half-back pass.

Maybe she should get a new favorite.

Pass is picked off by brody lamb.

So the eagles scoring threat was snuffed.

Despite the big lead, silverdale rolls the dice with another pass play.

And this one is intercepted.

Noah bastion.steps in for the pick and makes a nice return.

Grace swings it out to cole mason.

He's determined to score no matter how many guys are around him, and even a face mask can't stop him.

Baptist bowl still goes to silverdale by a final of 31-14.

Chattanooga christian up at knox grace.

=== very first play from scrimmage, grace quarterback cooper riggs airs it out to a wide open michael human... to the house he goes, 7-0 knox grace... === ccs responds thanks to the run game... running back mike mike baxter goes all.

The.

Way.

Around to tie it at 7.

There's something to cheer about.

=== next possession, the chargers step up on defense... zion irvin straight up steals this away from the rams receiver... ccs turns that into points... chargers take 14-7 lead.

=== ccs just could not be stopped.

Running back traveon scott walks in to make it 21-14 chargers.

=== offensive explosion in the second half as ccs beats knox grace, 59-48 red bank 0 rhea co 1 notre dame 6 mcminn co 50 losing to your big rival always stinks, but it hurts even more when it's a region contest.

Baylor lost 33-14 to bitter rival mccallie last week to fall to 1-1 in region play.

Now the red raiders suited up against another desperate region team in father ryan.

The fighting irish are also 1-1 in region action.

Baylor needs a win after losing to mccallie last week.

=== going up early helps that mission.... quarterback neyland jean quick pass to receiver evan hayn... flying for the camera, son!

7-0 baylor.

=== second quarter, receiver jeriah skipworth turning a screen into actual yardage!

How about 60 yards!!!

No one can catch him.

14-0 baylor.

=== the fighting irish fight back.

Running back bryshon jackson dives in for the score.

14-7 baylor.

=== red raiders didn't like that.... running back elijah howard gets the points back.... and his helmet back, eventually.

21-7 baylor.

=== father ryan ties it up in the fourth quarter, and then returns a blocked field goal for a game winning touchdown!

Heartbreaking end for baylor.

35-28.

At lookout valley, the yellow jackets took on boyd buchanan.

Midway through the first quarter it's already 14-0 bucs.

Boyd quarterback eli morris calls his own number.

He's going to run 500 yards on this play, and nearly lose his jersey.

Somehow he winds up scoring.

Bucs added two on the point after to make it 22-0.

Jackets then fumble on the first play after that score.

Uh-oh.

Boyd has great field position.

The give to jamichael mcgoy.

He gets an easy score.

It's 29-0.

Then as the horn sounds for the end of the first quarter.

Morris finds tyson campbell.

And t-c will get a t-d.

35-0.

Boyd mercy rules lookout valley by a final of 56-0.

Chattooga 0 model 1 mount pisgah christian 24 christian heritage 44 regardless of whether game night was a school night this week.... the cheerleaders came out in full force to support their teams. who caught the eye of this week's cheer cam?

