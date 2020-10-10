Overtime, Oct. 10 - Pt. 3

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 minutes ago

Highlights include Maryville at Bradley Central, Shelbyville at Cleveland, East Hamilton at Hixson

Looking mighty tough once again..

The 17 time state champions are 6- 0, and their defense hasn't allowed two touchdowns in a game this season.

But it was bradley central's defense making some noise early on.

=== rebels on the run.

It's a big bears hit, and gage anderson recovers.

=== bears get down to the 1 yard line.

bears hit, and gage anderson recovers.

=== bears get down to the 1 yard line.

They go for it on fourth and goal.

And they can't break through.

Rebels take over.

=== very next play, bradley's trentavious roberts picks off maryville quarterback carson jones.

=== bears don't waste this turnover.

Running back javon burke punches in the 7 yarder.

Bears up 7-0.

Burke ran for 155 yards.

=== rebels respond.

Jones hits d-j burks.

Burks does the rest.

6 yards for 7.

All tied up.

=== bears kick a fg at the end of the half to make it 10-7.

=== rebels come back to win 35-13.

Cleveland home tonight for a non-region affair with shelbyville.

Opening drive for the golden eagles.

And quarterback cade cunningham with the fake.

Everybody in the building bought it because here comes cunningham.

Right up the middle and nobody was the wiser.

Touchdown made it 7-0.

With the score 9-0 shelbyville its' the give to demarcus smalls.

He's breaking tackles.

Skipping over tackles, and hopping thru tackles.

When you shed that many tackles, you get a lot of yards.

Smalls romps for the touchdown to make it 16-0.

Cleveland needs a spark.

From their own ten.

Drew lambert zips it over the middle to destun thomas.

Once he splits the two defenders, thomas has an open field with an escort.

Thomas will take it to the house.

A 90-yard touchdown to make it 16-7.

Too bad shelbyville answered moments later.

Cunningham kind of slings it like phillip rivers.

He hits gavin donegan.

That's a 37-yard touchdown catch to make it 23-7.

Golden eagles kept it rolling as they win it 50-14 dade 14 pepperell 41 dalton 15 south paulding 20 east hamilton has averaged 50 points in their three region games this season.

So could the canes offense stay cookin' in a region battle with hixson thursday?

Apparently east hamilton was cookin' for the wildcats.

First offensive snap for the canes from their own six.

It dribble through the back of the end zone for a safety.

That was the canes only snap of the first quarter.

They trailed 5-0 when they got the ball back in the second quarter, and they started cookin' for themselves.

Jeremiah flemmons around right end.

He pops in for the score.

7-5 canes.

Next series, and it's flemmons going to his left.

He turns it in for another touchdown.

14-5 east hamilton.

Looks like the canes are pulling away.

Not so fast my friends.

Hixson quarterback corey satterwhite lets it rip.

Bradley woodall got behind the defense.

He gone.

A 73 yard touchdown strike.

It's a 14-12 ballgame.

But east hamilton's offense showed no signs of slowing down.

Juandrick bullard gets the touchdown.

East ham gets the win 48-18.

