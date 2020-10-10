Portugal finalise preps for French battle

Global  
 

Portugal train ahead of UEFA Nations League group match against world champions France


Ronaldo self isolates at 'Football City' in Portugal [Video]

Ronaldo self isolates at 'Football City' in Portugal

Portugal and Juventus forward is self isolating away from his international team-mates after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA [Video]

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next match against Sweden

 Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, two days after Portugal's 0-0 tie with France in the UEFA Nations League.
Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo [Video]

Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo

Coach Fernando Santos praises Diogo Jota, who created an assist and scored twice as Portugal beat Sweden 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card [Video]

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley. Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire. Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.

Iceland 1-2 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku scores twice in Nations League win

 Romelu Lukaku scores twice as world number one side Belgium beat Iceland to move top of Nations League group A2.
Croatia 1-2 France: Kylian Mbappe scores winner

 Kylian Mbappe scores the winner as France beat Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final to maintain their unbeaten record in the Nations League.
Scotland go eight unbeaten with Czech Republic win

 Scotland make it eight games unbeaten - their best run in 32 years - as they resist intense second-half pressure for a hard-fought Nations League win over the..
