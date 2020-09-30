Global  
 

The 19th: A new news platform that amplifies the diverse voices of women

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Named after the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the 19th* is a non-profit, non-partisan news platform that is aimed at empowering women.

The asterisk in their name acknowledges that even though the 19th Amendment made voting a right for U.S. citizens regardless of gender, not all women were immediately granted equal access to the ballot box.

With voting access a more hot-topic issue than ever, they aimed to uplift and amplify the diverse voices of women everywhere.

