How teens are using TikTok to influence the 2020 Election

TikTok is known more for its viral dances than for politics, but as the 2020 election draws closer, more teens are using the social media platform to get involved.

Content creators like Ashleigh Mae and Matthew Rein are creating TikTok ‘hype houses’, where they create videos discussing political issues such as gun violence, political candidates, and COVID-19.

Even with the U.S. government’s threats to shut the platform down, these content creators say that youth-led movement is nowhere near ending.