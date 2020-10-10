Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Community fridges help feed those in need and let neighbors give back

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Community fridges help feed those in need and let neighbors give back

Community fridges help feed those in need and let neighbors give back

Community fridges are a way to help people who are facing food insecurity and also provide an opportunity for neighbors to give back to those in need.

The idea began in New York.

After seeing such a positive response, local businesses in LA started to get involved in July.

Anyone who wants to help can find a fridge or contact LA Community Fridge for assistance.

To keep a fridge running, all it needs is a business to sponsor it by offering a place to plug it in and cover the electricity cost!

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream Community fridges help feed those in need and let neighbors give back instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TinyLynn5

Lynn Cox RT @CaughtDot: Dorchester Community Fridge: Fridges are popping up across the city as part of community initiatives to help feed neighbors… 4 days ago

CaughtDot

CaughtInDot Dorchester Community Fridge: Fridges are popping up across the city as part of community initiatives to help feed n… https://t.co/DYx4IDb9ba 4 days ago

blogforthegrog

blogforthegrog RT @CaughtDot: Fridges are popping up across the city as part of community initiatives to help feed neighbors and those struggling with foo… 5 days ago

CaughtDot

CaughtInDot Fridges are popping up across the city as part of community initiatives to help feed neighbors and those struggling… https://t.co/eArSUxoXQo 5 days ago

101stmonk3y

101stmonk3y Organizers in Greater Boston Are Setting Up Community Fridges to Help Feed Their Neighbors The mutual aid projects,… https://t.co/89UCisuMvh 6 days ago

LydiaSyson

Lydia Syson Organizers in Greater Boston Are Setting Up Community Fridges to Help Feed Their Neighbors https://t.co/CHJ23wtn4S via @EaterBoston 1 week ago

leDorkLaird

yw RT @EaterBoston: Organizers in Greater Boston are setting up community fridges to help feed their neighbors https://t.co/VVbsvbMmQS https:/… 1 week ago

EaterBoston

Eater Boston Organizers in Greater Boston are setting up community fridges to help feed their neighbors https://t.co/VVbsvbMmQS https://t.co/UzAawSSXfW 1 week ago