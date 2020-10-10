This 3-year-old had an amazing birthday celebration
This 3-year-old had an amazing birthday celebration
COVID-19 prevented Halle and Daniel Quezada from giving their son, Santiago, the birthday party he dreamed of.
So they came up with something better - a firefighter obstacle course.
After jumping into their newly decked-out fire truck, the boys crawled, climbed, and axed their way through to the course.
The prize?
An Amazon Fire Tablet."We like puns," Halle joked.
Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.
Stream This 3-year-old had an amazing birthday celebration instantly.