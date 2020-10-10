This 3-year-old had an amazing birthday celebration

Global  
 

COVID-19 prevented Halle and Daniel Quezada from giving their son, Santiago, the birthday party he dreamed of.

So they came up with something better - a firefighter obstacle course.

After jumping into their newly decked-out fire truck, the boys crawled, climbed, and axed their way through to the course.

The prize?

An Amazon Fire Tablet."We like puns," Halle joked.

