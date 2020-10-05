Global  
 

Black women lead the fight for voting rights

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:14s - Published
“Black women have always been in the vanguard of expanding democracy, not just for ourselves but for others.” With the November election just months away and concerns about voter suppression, especially in traditionally underserved communities, at an all-time high, here are two women who are continuing the long history of Black women fighting for the right to vote.

Latosha Brown is the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, an organization that increases voter registration, turnout, and education in underserved communities.

Through her organization, they also advocate for policies that expand voting rights and provide education to even rural and smaller cities and towns that are often ignored.

Carol Anderso...

