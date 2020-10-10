Paperboy Love Prince wants to give everyone $1k a month

Paperboy Love Prince is a congressional candidate who ran for office in New York City.

He’s created rap songs, dances and campaigned all for one thing: To get the word out about Universal Basic Income or UBI.

The concept, which has recently gained in popularity due to unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, guarantees individuals regular income regardless of their job or social status.

“More people would be able to start businesses.

More people would be able to invest in themselves… for a lot of people, a thousand dollars is a big thing.”