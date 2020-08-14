Global  
 

Farmer uses TikTok to explain why they’re throwing out food during COVID-19

“The supply chain is broken, guys…If we can’t get them to the city we still need to throw them away.” Shay Myers is a farmer who started posting on TikTok to help people understand why the COVID-19 has had such a huge impact on the agricultural industry and about his life as a farmer in general.

Here’s why so many farmers are being forced to throw away thousands of dollars’ worth of produce, and how we as consumers can help farmers during these difficult times.

