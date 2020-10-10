Take in a Show and Get Your Diploma!

Global  
 

High School students across the country were disappointed when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their graduation plans.

But the Showboat Drive-in in Hockley, Texas is giving them an experience like no other!

The business will host nearly a dozen schools and school districts in May and June for drive-in graduation ceremonies.

The families park, watch the ceremony on the big screen and honk when their student’s name is called.

To be able to be a part of that is something special.

If you would like to learn more about the Showboat Drive-in, visit theshowboatdrivein.com.

