Take in a Show and Get Your Diploma!
Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
High School students across the country were disappointed when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their graduation plans.
But the Showboat Drive-in in Hockley, Texas is giving them an experience like no other!
The business will host nearly a dozen schools and school districts in May and June for drive-in graduation ceremonies.
The families park, watch the ceremony on the big screen and honk when their student’s name is called.
To be able to be a part of that is something special.
If you would like to learn more about the Showboat Drive-in, visit theshowboatdrivein.com.
