Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has vowed to continuethe fight to support vulnerable children after being made an MBE. The 2020Queen’s Birthday Honours list was due to be published in June, but was pushedback to enable nominations for people playing crucial roles during the firstmonths of the crisis. Rashford, 22, launched a high-profile campaign whichresulted in the Government changing policy over its free school meals vouchersduring lockdown, helping ensure children in need did not go hungry during thesummer break.
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.
England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthdayparty for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate’s30-man squad at St George’s Park. There is still no definite timing on whenthey will start training and will face tests for coronavirus before they canbe involved, with Southgate ruling them out of the Wales clash.
