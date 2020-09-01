Global  
 

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE

Gareth Southgate said Marcus Rashford received a round of applause fromEngland’s players and staff after being made an MBE.

Manchester United forwardRashford received the honour for his efforts in helping secure free meals forvulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic.

England boss Southgatetold a press conference: “It’s an amazing achievement – wonderful for him andhis family, the recognition.”


