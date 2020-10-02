Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:14s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:14s - Published Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be. Olivia Chan reports 0

Tweets about this Naimyar Khan RT @trtworld: A ceasefire agreed upon between Azerbaijan and Armenia takes effect after nearly two weeks of heavy fighting over occupied-Ka… 4 minutes ago Jefri Tan RT @BBCWorld: Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force as hundreds killed in dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh region https://t.co/hvv… 10 minutes ago Thoha Ali RT @AJEnglish: Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect https://t.co/WbTki2k3qT https://t.co/WL74Ns8XpL 27 minutes ago Qatar News Agency The ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia, comes into effect, in implementation of the a… https://t.co/xj3l29ddxp 42 minutes ago Dr. İsa Burak GONCA RT @IsaBurakGonca: As you can see, when it comes to Azerbaijan & Karabakh; the UN, the EU & the USA go silent. Russia & Iran are showing th… 2 hours ago