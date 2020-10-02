Global  
 

Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be.

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating cease-fire

 Azerbaijan and Armenia have both claimed that the other side instigated fresh attacks, in the first hour of a delicate cease-fire brokered by Russia...
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect [Video]

Meanwhile, the two nations accuse each other of bombing civilian areas in the disputed region ahead of ceasefire.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce [Video]

The ceasefire will start at midday local time (10:00 CET) on Saturday.

War has broken out on the edge of Europe. What's behind it?

 A tragedy is unfolding on the edge of Europe in and around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus . A mostly forgotten war has restarted..
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting atnoon on Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worstoutbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter century. Theagreement came a day after Azerbaijan's defence ministry shared footageclaiming its troops entered the village of Talish, which is in Nagorno-Karabakh. Abandoned checkpoints and military barracks could be seen in thevideo, as well as military equipment scattered along a road. Azerbaijan andArmenian foreign ministers said in a statement that the truce was intended toexchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details would beagreed on later.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (AP) — With Russia's mediation, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire in...
Armenia ready to discuss ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Officials in Armenia said Friday the country is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist...
Fighting intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenia and Azerbaijan ignore calls for ceasefire

Fighting intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenia and Azerbaijan ignore calls for ceasefire Armenia and Azerbaijan rejected calls for a ceasefire and accused each other of targeting civilians...
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks [Video]

Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan” [Video]

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that his country does not believe a credible ceasefire can be achieved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan unless Yerevan ends it’s..

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – video report [Video]

Dozens have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over a disputed area in the south Caucasus region, with international calls mounting for an immediate ceasefire. Tensions..

