'Sunshine Committee' spreads joy during pandemic
Einstein Medical Center Nurses Erin Donohue and Allie Toczylowski started writing positive messages in the halls and parking garage at their Philadelphia hospital to uplift their co-workers during the pandemic.
The two dubbed themselves the "Sunshine Committee."
