From Fortnite to Minecraft: What Every Gamer Can Do to Combat Toxicity

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:31s - Published
As E-Sports continues to rise as one of the fastest-growing and most profitable industries in the world, the criticism of its lack of diversity and inclusiveness grows louder.

From Alt-right groups recruiting in games like Fortnite, to the racist abuse of pro esports players, gaming has long had the reputation of being a toxicity environment for anyone who isn’t a white male— but now more than ever, women and people of color are rising to change the industry from the inside out.

“White supremacists have always targeted youth…And since video games are the place where the kids hang out… it makes a lot of sense.

It’s also a place that’s very difficult to monitor.” Megan Condis, assistant professor of game ...

