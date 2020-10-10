Are robot dolphins the future?

Growing up, ex-Disney imaginer Roger Holzberg hated that dolphins were kept in cages.

Today, he is the Lead Experience Designer at Edge Innovations, a company that makes robotic dolphins so real, you can’t even tell the difference!

He hopes that his robotic creations will soon replace real animals at marine theme parks like Sea World so that these highly intelligent creatures will no longer be kept in captivity.

“It’s my job to help the marine parks of the world discover a less cruel future.”