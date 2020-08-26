Global  
 

North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Unusual predawn parade held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the governing Workers’ Party.


N. Korea unveils 'monster' intercontinental missile

North Korea showcased previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles at an unprecedented predawn military parade on Saturday. Edward Baran reports.

North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade

The country's leader Kim Jong Un avoided direct mention of the United States in a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling party

Pyongyang shows off BRAND NEW intercontinental ballistic missile during military parade, according to experts

 The North Korean military has showcased a new mobile intercontinental ballistic missile during Saturday’s military parade, one which experts say is larger than..
WorldNews

N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possible

 North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, with speculation mounting it will stage its first..
WorldNews

North Korea's Kim orders 80-day 'battle' to boost economy

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered a nationwide drive to boost the ailing economy ahead of a key party congress in January, state media reported..
WorldNews
Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say

Kim Yo Jong appears to be effectively in charge of the Organisation and Guidance Department of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

North Korea unveils what appears to be new intercontinental missile at military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took centre stage at a military parade on Saturday in which the...
CBC.ca - Published

Analysts Expect To See A New Weapon At North Korea Military Parade

Analysts Expect To See A New Weapon At North Korea Military Parade Watch VideoNorth Korea is preparing for a military parade — to celebrate the 75th anniversary of...
Newsy - Published

News24.com | North Korea displays ballistic missiles as country defies Covid-19 for huge military parade

An apparently emotional Kim Jong Un apologised for failing to improve North Koreans' lives.
News24 - Published


North Korea Unveils New Ballistic Missile

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister seen in public

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of executive committeesfocused on Covid-19 precautions as the country enters its ninth month oflockdown, according to state media.

