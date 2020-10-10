Hurricane Delta causes high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur
Hurricane Delta causes high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur
Hurricane Delta whipped up high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur, near the Gulf Coast in Louisiana.
The state is still recovering from the last hurricane to hit, in August.
The storm is expected to weaken as it makes its way inland.