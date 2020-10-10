Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Delta causes high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Hurricane Delta causes high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur

Hurricane Delta causes high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur

Hurricane Delta whipped up high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur, near the Gulf Coast in Louisiana.

The state is still recovering from the last hurricane to hit, in August.

Hurricane Delta whipped up high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur, near the Gulf Coast in Louisiana.

The state is still recovering from the last hurricane to hit, in August.

The storm is expected to weaken as it makes its way inland.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Delta downgraded to tropical storm as it batters Louisiana

Heavy rain and strong winds are again pounding coastal Louisiana and portions of Texas and...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Delta weakens after making landfall [Video]

Hurricane Delta weakens after making landfall

Hurricane Delta weakened steadily on Friday after churning into a corner of southwestern Louisiana repeatedly battered by storms this year, sending residents scurrying out of harm's way and disrupting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published
US Hurricane Delta causes severe flooding before Gulf Coast landfall [Video]

US Hurricane Delta causes severe flooding before Gulf Coast landfall

Hurricane Delta brought heavy rains and strong winds ahead of making landfall in the Gulf Coast.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Hurricane Delta Moves Inland After Making Landfall In Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Delta Moves Inland After Making Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday. Damaging winds and flooding rain hit an area still recovering from a prior hurricane just weeks ago; Courtney Zubowski reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:06Published