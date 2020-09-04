In speech marking island’s National Day , President Tsai Ing-wen also called for dialogue with China.

Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

China raises flag on National Day holiday China held a national flag raising ceremony on today (October 1) to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the country's formation in Beijing.

Last year, China's National Day saw violent clashes between police and protesters in Hong Kong.

Designated date on which celebrations mark the nationhood of a nation

National day Designated date on which celebrations mark the nationhood of a nation

Link Copied Back in May, when President Donald Trump called for America to stop funding the World Health Organization, he presented a list of the WHO’s recent..

The remarks come in the wake of China's advice to journalists in India to observe the "one-China" principle after newspapers carried advertisements for Taiwan's..

Police in Hong Kong say they have arrested nine people who allegedly helped a group of fugitives flee the former British colony for Taiwan. Officers say they..

New Delhi/Taipei, Oct 10 : In a strong message to Bejing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the National Day celebrations on Saturday said that Taiwan will..

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to strengthen the island's defences and work more with...

Walt Kelly Taiwan to strengthen defences as China tensions escalate https://t.co/rVPcdsGjNS. We should give them all the help they want. 56 minutes ago