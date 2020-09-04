Global  
 

Taiwan to strengthen defences as China tensions escalate

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:55s - Published
In speech marking island’s National Day, President Tsai Ing-wen also called for dialogue with China.


On National Day, Taiwan sends strong message against Chinese aggression

 New Delhi/Taipei, Oct 10 : In a strong message to Bejing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the National Day celebrations on Saturday said that Taiwan will..
WorldNews

Hong Kong police arrest nine over Taiwan escape plot

 Police in Hong Kong say they have arrested nine people who allegedly helped a group of fugitives flee the former British colony for Taiwan. Officers say they..
WorldNews

'Indian media free to report on any issue it deems fit,' MEA reminds China on objections to calling Taiwan country

 The remarks come in the wake of China's advice to journalists in India to observe the "one-China" principle after newspapers carried advertisements for Taiwan's..
DNA

The U.S. Used to Write the Rules—Now China Does

 Link Copied Back in May, when President Donald Trump called for America to stop funding the World Health Organization, he presented a list of the WHO’s recent..
WorldNews

China National Day: Hong Kong peace 'is an illusion'

 Last year, China's National Day saw violent clashes between police and protesters in Hong Kong.
BBC News
China raises flag on National Day holiday [Video]

China raises flag on National Day holiday

China held a national flag raising ceremony on today (October 1) to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the country's formation in Beijing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising [Video]

Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising

Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Taiwan president to pledge strong defences as China tensions rise

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to strengthen the island's defences and work more with...
Upworthy - Published


Did Taiwan shoot Chinese plane? Video viral | Fact Check | Oneindia News [Video]

Did Taiwan shoot Chinese plane? Video viral | Fact Check | Oneindia News

Social media was abuzz on Friday with reports that Taiwan had shot down a chinese Sukhoi-35. A video that purportedly showed a burning aircraft shot down in Taiwanese airspace went viral along with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News [Video]

Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News

India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published