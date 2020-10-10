Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Make your actions on climate reflect your words | Severn Cullis-Suzuki

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 07:06s - Published
Make your actions on climate reflect your words | Severn Cullis-Suzuki

Make your actions on climate reflect your words | Severn Cullis-Suzuki

"History has shown us that in moments of crisis, society can truly transform," says environmental educator Severn Cullis-Suzuki.

Nearly 30 years ago, at just 12 years old, she spoke at the UN's Earth Summit in hopes of reversing the planet's slide into ecological disaster.

Some at the summit listened and took radical action, but for the rest of the world, it was business, politics and full-steam-ahead economic growth.

Now, Cullis-Suzuki shares another warning about the future, this time informed by the COVID-19 crisis -- and urges us all to make our actions on climate change reflect our words.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TEDxTangsel

TEDxTangerangSelatan Make your actions on climate reflect your words | Severn Cullis-Suzuki https://t.co/WURzph4tTw via @tedtalks 13 hours ago

TravelerOfTheU1

Traveler Of The Universe 1 #Vote Biden/Harris 2020 RT @XRNottm: Nearly 30 years as a 12-year old Severn Cullis-Suzuki warned the UN's Earth Summit of the climate crisis No meaningful action… 14 hours ago

realscienceeee

Galileo Galilei @DrJinRussell @Brycepearce @nzherald Not sure you could argue that for the 2nd lockdown. Look, whatever helps you a… https://t.co/oLAv6OGzta 15 hours ago

DavidSvab

David Svab Looking for easy and simple ways to make high-impact, achievable steps to reduce your #carbon pollution and persuad… https://t.co/MoOMvJM18U 20 hours ago

Sundance09

Tim Moore Top story: Severn Cullis-Suzuki: Make your actions on climate reflect your words | TED Talk https://t.co/FbtTOe3iSg… https://t.co/w04LBaia9R 20 hours ago

i_firth

Ian Firth Make your actions on climate reflect your words (Severn Cullis-Suzuki | Countdown) https://t.co/DzMkGXFysU via @TEDTalks 22 hours ago

djbaxter

djbaxter Make your actions on climate reflect your words (Severn Cullis-Suzuki | Countdown) https://t.co/myHw8sw2wP via @TEDTalks 23 hours ago

XRBath

Extinction Rebellion Bath 🌍 "Make your actions on climate reflect your words." Looking at you @BorisJohnson 👀 #ActNow https://t.co/CE34GI0I91 1 day ago