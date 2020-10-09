Global  
 

North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un presides over a military parade in Pyongyang, as thousands of maskless troops defied the coronavirus threat.

Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade

Kim Jong-un has revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party. The Supreme Leader warned that his country would “fully mobilise” its nuclear force if threatened. Addressing the crowds at the parade, Kim also praised North Korean citizens for their efforts against the spread of Covid-19, claiming the country recorded zero cases. This comes as the secretive communist nation is facing its worst economic crisis in 10 years. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses [Video]

North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses

Unusual predawn parade held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the governing Workers’ Party.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
N. Korea unveils 'monster' intercontinental missile [Video]

N. Korea unveils 'monster' intercontinental missile

North Korea showcased previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles at an unprecedented predawn military parade on Saturday. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:04Published
North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade [Video]

North Korea displays 'new' intercontinental missile in military parade

The country's leader Kim Jong Un avoided direct mention of the United States in a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling party

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:20Published

Pyongyang shows off BRAND NEW intercontinental ballistic missile during military parade, according to experts

 The North Korean military has showcased a new mobile intercontinental ballistic missile during Saturday’s military parade, one which experts say is larger than..
WorldNews

N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possible

 North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, with speculation mounting it will stage its first..
WorldNews

Why President Moon keeps pushing for end-of-war declaration

 gettyimagesbank Moon's repeated calls directed at Biden administration: experts By Kang Seung-woo President Moon Jae-in's repeated calls to officially end the..
WorldNews

What we can expect to see at North Korea's 'biggest military parade'

 It's certainly going to be big, according to the editor-in-chief of the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website with paid sources in the North. Lee Sang Yong told me..
WorldNews

News24.com | North Korea displays ballistic missiles as country defies Covid-19 for huge military parade

An apparently emotional Kim Jong Un apologised for failing to improve North Koreans' lives.
News24 - Published

North Korea unveils massive new ballistic missile in military parade

North Korea unveiled what analysts believe to be one of the world's largest ballistic missiles at a...
Upworthy - Published

North Korea displays new giant missile at military parade

North Korea has celebrated the 75th anniversary of its ruling party, apparently showing off a new...
Deutsche Welle - Published


