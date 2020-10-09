North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade

Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade



Kim Jong-un has revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea's ruling party. The Supreme Leader warned that his country would "fully mobilise" its nuclear force if threatened. Addressing the crowds at the parade, Kim also praised North Korean citizens for their efforts against the spread of Covid-19, claiming the country recorded zero cases. This comes as the secretive communist nation is facing its worst economic crisis in 10 years. Report by Avagninag.

