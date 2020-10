Voters will choose a new parliament on Sunday as the centre-right coalition government faces strong criticism over soaring unemployment.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Lithuania Country on the shore of the Baltic Sea UK recalls its ambassador from Belarus Great Britain, in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, decided to recall its ambassador from Belarus for consultations. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab..

WorldNews 2 days ago Belarus may close Poland, Lithuania borders



A U.N. investigator warned of the possibility of "another Iron curtain" descending in Europe during an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus in Geneva on Friday. It comes as President Alexander Lukashenko said his country needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24 Published now Lukashenko says Belarus will close borders with Poland and Lithuania



"We are forced to ... close the state border on the West, primarily with Lithuania and Poland," Lukashenko said.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:45 Published now