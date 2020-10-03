Global  
 

Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Business Insider reports Christie emerged after a week-long stay to fight COVID-19.

Christie aided President Trump in debate preparations and attended the White House Rose Garden event announcing the president's Supreme Court nominee.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has since labeled the gathering at the Rose Garden 'a super-spreader event.'

Christie said that he would reveal more about his current condition in the coming days.

I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week.

Chris Christie


