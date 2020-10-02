Trump Hands Out The 'Blessing' Of COVID-19 To Nine At Minnesota Rally

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:34s
On September 18th, 2020, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Now, state health officials there say nine people who attended the event have contracted the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Of those nine, Business Insider reports two have been hospitalized, and one is currently in an intensive care unit.

Minnesota's Department of Health spokesperson Doug Schultz says the confirmed-positive people attended the event during their likely time of exposure.


