England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party



England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthdayparty for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate’s30-man squad at St George’s Park. There is still no definite timing on whenthey will start training and will face tests for coronavirus before they canbe involved, with Southgate ruling them out of the Wales clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970