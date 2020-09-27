IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Mayank Agarwal praises Arshdeep Singh's bowling

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by two runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman said that his team lost wickets in crucial time and paid the price for it. He also said that it wasn't easy for the new batsman to come and score.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his performance. Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. Mayank said, "It was up to the coach and management as whatever decision they take we were all happy with that. I thought Rahul Tewatia batted really well to get a 50 and win them (RR) the game." "The talk in the dressing room after losing is really positive and we still got 11 games to go and there are a lot of things that we are doing right so we want to focus on that. We haven't been able to close out but we are not really focusing on the results," Agarwal added.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik reacted on his performance against Kings XI Punjab. Karthik asserted that he is really happy with the way he batted. "It was time I contributed as a batsman and I'm really happy with the way I batted, the pace at which I batted it helped the team to reach a power score and I'm happy with the way things are unfolding right now," said Karthik. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.