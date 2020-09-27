Global  
 

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Mayank Agarwal praises Arshdeep Singh's bowling

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Mayank Agarwal praises Arshdeep Singh's bowling

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Mayank Agarwal praises Arshdeep Singh's bowling

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.

Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman praised bowler Arshdeep Singh by saying that he is being bowling really well.

Singh also praised his last match performance also.

"It's really nice to see the young guy is coming out putting in those performances," he said.


Arshdeep Singh (cricketer) Indian cricketer


Mayank Agarwal Mayank Agarwal Indian cricketer

Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team


Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India


Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates


