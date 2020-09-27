IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Mayank Agarwal praises Arshdeep Singh's bowling

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.

Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman praised bowler Arshdeep Singh by saying that he is being bowling really well.

Singh also praised his last match performance also.

"It's really nice to see the young guy is coming out putting in those performances," he said.