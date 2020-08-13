Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai

Bollywood's evergreen superstar Anil Kapoor was snapped taking a walk in Juhu Park on October 10. 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor was observed taking all COVID precautions. Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Takht', likely to release in late 2021.
Imagine your favourite stars recording a personalised video for your birthday, anniversary or any other special occasion. It's now possible as celebrity shoutout agencies such as GoNuts, Unlu, Celebyte and Tring help you connect with famous Bollywood singers and actors, TV stars, athletes, authors, social media influencers and chefs, for a price.
Have you read through the New Education Policy 2020? Do you also have a lot of queries, doubts and questions to ask? Join this panel discussion with esteemed speakers including one of the most popular actresses from the '90s, Raveena Tandon, Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road and Dr Neeta Bali, Principal, G.D. Goenka World Schools, Sohna Road, as they discuss the key highlights of the New Education Policy that was launched by the Union Cabinet on July 29. This leg of Spotlight brought to you by HT City, puts the focus on how K-12 education would get affected after the pandemic, with the new policy in place.
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about how the film industry used to function in the '90s when she started off, and if things are any better today. The actor shares her views on star kids being under constant scrutiny, social media toxicity that she feels can drive them to depression and making it big in the industry on her own terms despite having a father who was a film producer. On the sentiment in the industry around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Raveena is happy that CBI has taken over and that there would be a fair trial finally and the guilty must be punished.
Bollywood actors including Malaika Arora, Divya Khosla Kumar, Sophie Choudry and Gabriella were spotted in Mumbai. Actors were seen enjoying the weather following COVID guidelines. Dressed in ethnic, Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted in Vile Parle. Fitness freak Malaika Arora was snapped while taking a walk in Pali Hill. Sophie Choudry took her dog for a walk in the pleasant weather. Gabriella was clicked by paparazzi along with her son in Bandra.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his house after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at Dutt’s house. Ranbir has played Sanjay Dutt’s role in the film Sanju while Alia has worked with Dutt in the upcoming movie Sadak 2. Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various places in Mumbai. Celebs were seen stepping out of the house with precautions, wearing masks. Tiger Shroff and Ekta Kapoor were spotted in Juhu at separate locations. Malaika Arora was also seen at a salon in Mumbai. Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan was seen at the Maddock films office. R Madhavan was seen at the Mumbai airport.
A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others shared a quote on social media. The quote was written on Rhea's t-shirt that she had worn on Tuesday. On the same day, Rhea was quizzed for the third time by NCB following which the arrest was made. While Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi posted only the quote, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan complimented the quote with #JusticeForRhea. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a quote on 'witch hunt' by American novelist Walter Kirn. Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi lent support to Rhea and shared his wish to work with her. Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
