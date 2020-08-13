Global  
 

Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai

Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai

Bollywood actresses were snapped in and around Mumbai on October 10.

Actress Raveena Tandon was seen at Mumbai airport.

Raveena will next be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai.

She was seen taking COVID precautions.

'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan paused and posed for paparazzi.

Actress is currently busy with her upcoming project 'Shiddat'.


