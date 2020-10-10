Global  
 

How cities are detoxing transportation | Monica Araya

People around the world are demanding clean air -- and cities are starting to respond, says electrification advocate Monica Araya.

She takes us on a world tour of urban areas that are working to fully electrify their transportation systems over the next decade, shifting to emission-free motorcycles, cars, buses, ferries and beyond.

See what a future without the internal combustion engine could look like -- and what it will take to get there.


