Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Backed By Steve Bannon, Virologists Make Batty Claim COVID-19 Is A Global Conspiracy

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Backed By Steve Bannon, Virologists Make Batty Claim COVID-19 Is A Global Conspiracy

Backed By Steve Bannon, Virologists Make Batty Claim COVID-19 Is A Global Conspiracy

Chinese virologists linked to former Trump strategist Steve Bannon released another paper Thursday on COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the group claims the novel coronavirus is 'an unrestricted bioweapon.'

One of the authors, Li-Meng Yan, told Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson that the virus was 'intentionally' released by the Chinese government.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud [Video]

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Bannon is one of four men who've been arrested following an investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy [Video]

Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy

A Castle Rock man was one of four people, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, whose indictments were unsealed Thursday on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:12Published
Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges [Video]

Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, left a Manhattan federal court Thursday evening after pleading not guilty on charges of defrauding donors in a scheme to help build..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published