Backed By Steve Bannon, Virologists Make Batty Claim COVID-19 Is A Global Conspiracy

Chinese virologists linked to former Trump strategist Steve Bannon released another paper Thursday on COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the group claims the novel coronavirus is 'an unrestricted bioweapon.'

One of the authors, Li-Meng Yan, told Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson that the virus was 'intentionally' released by the Chinese government.