Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana

Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta.

Conway G.Gittens reports.


Thousands without power as Delta makes landfall

 Several hundred thousand people are without power along the U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Delta made landfall on Friday night. Delta is the 10th named..
CBS News

AP Top Stories October 10 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, October 9th: Trump aims to get campaign back on track; Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana; Europe..
USATODAY.com

Live updates: Delta weakens to tropical storm; 780K without power as heavy rains, winds continue to pound Louisiana

 Delta weakened to a tropical storm as it moved across Louisiana and into Mississippi, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Delta leaves behind massive flooding in Louisiana

 Hundreds of thousands are left without power as storm surge and flash flood warnings continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta
 
USATODAY.com

Louisiana residents clean up post Hurricane Delta

 Ripping tarps off damaged roofs and scattering massive piles of storm debris in the wind and water, Hurricane Delta inflicted fresh damage in Louisiana along the..
USATODAY.com
USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana [Video]

USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana

Louisiana residents emerged have begun to assess the damage caused by the second devastating storm to rage in two months.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Live updates: Hundreds of thousands lose power as Delta drenches Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Delta slammed the same region that was devastated by Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.
CBS News

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

 The state is still recovering from the damage caused by another storm, Hurricane Laura, in August.
BBC News

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

 Hurricane Delta crashed onshore today in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, compounding misery along a path of destruction left by Hurricane Laura..
New Zealand Herald

Hurricane Delta smashes through Cancun, likely to gain Category 3 status before slamming Louisiana coast

Delta was expected to grow in size and strength before slamming into Louisiana, probably as a...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News


Louisiana residents clean up post Hurricane Delta

Ripping tarps off damaged roofs and scattering massive piles of storm debris in the wind and water,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


After slamming Mexico, Hurricane Delta churns toward Gulf Coast with Louisiana in the crosshairs

People in Louisiana are preparing for the arrival or Hurricane Delta later in the week, just six...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRWorldNews



Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta [Video]

Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

Hurrican Delta made landfall Friday bringing rain, flooding and damaging winds.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:32Published
Hurricane Delta Hitting Same Louisiana Areas Still Recovering From Laura [Video]

Hurricane Delta Hitting Same Louisiana Areas Still Recovering From Laura

Hundreds are still in the DFW area after fleeing Hurricane Laura. Delta is now bring even more damage to affected areas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:09Published