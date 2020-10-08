Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane Delta crashed onshore today in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, compounding misery along a path of destruction left by Hurricane Laura..

