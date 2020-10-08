Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:03s - Published
7 minutes ago
Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from
Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta.
Conway G.Gittens reports.
