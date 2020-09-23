Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet | Prince William

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 07:13s - Published
This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet | Prince William

This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet | Prince William

"We start this new decade knowing that it is the most consequential period in history," says Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge.

Inspired by President John F.

Kennedy's "Moonshot," he calls on us all to rise to our greatest challenge ever: the "Earthshot." A set of ambitious objectives for the planet, the Earthshot goals seek to protect and restore nature, clean the air, revive oceans, build a waste-free world and fix the climate -- all in the next decade.

To do it, we'll need people in all corners of the globe working together with urgency, creativity and the belief that it is possible to repair the Earth.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

marianojavierd1

Mariano Dominguez This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet | Prince William https://t.co/CWzdDFTKwg #readlater #feedly 14 minutes ago

itsbapechris_

Yung Activi$t ♌️ Prince William | This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet https://t.co/qTw7Em4jbZ via @YouTube 14 minutes ago

FariasSouza

Farias Souza  This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet | Prince William https://t.co/XttoF0rBL0 16 minutes ago

TheTestimonialG

TheTestimonialGuys [VIDEO] Prince William | This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet https://t.co/qW44mZHqaa Great articl… https://t.co/mtzruqx6tF 26 minutes ago

SteveDavisMktg

Steve Davis Mktg Prince William | This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet https://t.co/Cmm0wJrjsk 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prince William tells Sir David Attenborough about the Earthshot Prize [Video]

Prince William tells Sir David Attenborough about the Earthshot Prize

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize, which will give away £50m over 10 years to projects which help solve some of the biggest global problems. The duke has said he wants to inspire positivity..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:29Published
William hopes Earthshot Prize will ‘help repair the planet’ [Video]

William hopes Earthshot Prize will ‘help repair the planet’

The Duke of Cambridge says there there are just 10 years “to fundamentally fixour planet” and expressed hope his environmental Earthshot Prize will “drive adecade of change”. William sees his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose' [Video]

Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose'

Prince William has a renewed "sense of purpose" since becoming a dad, with environmental conservation at the top of his agenda

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published