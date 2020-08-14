Talk To The Hand: How A Quick-Thinking Woman Saved Herself From A Violent Kidnapper

A very clever Utah woman may have saved her own life with some fast thinking and some simple non-verbal communication.

Newser reports a local locksmith visiting the woman's home noticed something odd: She held up her hand with "911" written on it.

Noticing that a menacing man was crowding the woman and controlling the use of her phone, the locksmith quietly signalled to the woman that he understood.

After consulting with the FBI, he called local police.