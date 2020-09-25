IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed. "KKR hung in there long enough to put pressure on us and we couldn't just accelerate. We feel disappointed that we let it slip," said Fleming on being asked what went wrong from CSK being in commanding position to losing the match. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our structure pretty well the fielding was steady at best. The key overs for me were from 17-20 when they went for 40 could have been lot more from that."
Police have busted an IPL betting racket in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and arrested six persons in this connection. Mobile phones, laptops and cash over Rs 75,000 have also recovered by the police. Further investigation is underway.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders bowling Coach Kyle Mills applauded batsman Rahul Tripathi for scoring 81 against CSK October 08. "He was exceptional and he has been example for young fellow and everyone in the team," said Mills.
Delhi Capitals overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to get on top of the points table on Monday. Led by Marcus Stoinis' 26 ball 53, Capitals posted a stiff 197 run target before RCB. An all round bowling performance followed with Delhi spinners never allowing the famed RCB batting line up to get going. Today's match will see Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians face off against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani discuss all the finer details in Battleground T20.
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team..
After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some..