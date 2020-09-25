IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Global  
 

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket.

"Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace of the wicket and try to find out the right technique," said Fleming when asked that what went wrong with the bowling side at the end.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs.


