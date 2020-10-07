Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Worker's Fingers Slashed By Trump Sign Lined With Razor Blades

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Worker's Fingers Slashed By Trump Sign Lined With Razor Blades

Worker's Fingers Slashed By Trump Sign Lined With Razor Blades

A municipal worker in Commerce Township, Michigan, had to get 13 stitches just for trying to do his job.

He was trying to move a Trump 2020 campaign sign, as it was violating a city ordinance.

It needed to be a further nine feet away from the center of the road.

Unfortunately, Business Insider reports the bottom of the sign was lined with razor blades.

The homeowners said they weren't aware of the razor blades, but added they have recently had several Trump campaign signs stolen.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump yard sign taped with razor blades sliced a Michigan town worker's hand and left him needing 13 stitches

The razor blades were taped to the bottom edge of the sign, cutting three of the worker's fingers...
Business Insider - Published

‘Boobytrap’ political sign slices Michigan township worker’s fingers

A booby-trapped  Trump-Pence sign has left a southeast Michigan township worker with 13 stitches in...
FOXNews.com - Published

Razor Blades In Booby-Trapped Trump Sign Slice City Worker Trying To Remove It

'You can't boobytrap them'
Daily Caller - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Booby-trapped campaign sign injures county worker [Video]

Booby-trapped campaign sign injures county worker

A subcontractor for Oakland County doing work in Commerce Township was injured while removing a political sign that was incorrectly placed in the road right-of-way. There were several razor blades..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:55Published
County worker hurt while moving political sign with razor blades attached [Video]

County worker hurt while moving political sign with razor blades attached

President Trump has repeatedly said mail-in ballots will lead to fraud. Michigan Republicans in a news release Wednesday morning said they found video evidence showing “gross negligence” confirming..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:45Published