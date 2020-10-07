Worker's Fingers Slashed By Trump Sign Lined With Razor Blades

A municipal worker in Commerce Township, Michigan, had to get 13 stitches just for trying to do his job.

He was trying to move a Trump 2020 campaign sign, as it was violating a city ordinance.

It needed to be a further nine feet away from the center of the road.

Unfortunately, Business Insider reports the bottom of the sign was lined with razor blades.

The homeowners said they weren't aware of the razor blades, but added they have recently had several Trump campaign signs stolen.