How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned

An 11-year-old boy in Naples, Italy, took his own life by jumping off a balcony at his family's home. According to Newser, his suicide has been linked to a possible online 'horror challenge' enticing children to take their own lives. However, it's in dispute whether such challenges by the 'man in the black hood' actually exist. One theory says the 'man in the black hood" is really the online character Jonathan Galindo, who wears a creepy dog mask.
Asian American woman Francis Choy spent 17 years in prison for killing her parents in a Massachusetts house fire in 2003. Now, Choy is going free. According to Newser, it's partly because of racist emails about her sent by prosecutors of her case. The judge said the pair exchanged 'racially and sexually offensive emails' that degraded and mocked Choy and her 16-year-old nephew.
Newser reports the charges against disgraced Hollywood mogul and sex offender Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up. Los Angeles Country prosecutors say Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women. The district attorney's office says the charges include three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women. Tallied up, Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.
12-year-old Georgia girl Kaitlyn Yozviak died in August from cardiac arrest and a secondary cause of severe anemia. According to Newser, Kaitlyn's parents are being charged with second-degree murder. The judge determined Kaitlyn may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ryan Hilton testified that Kaitlyn had the most severe infestation the GBI had ever seen.