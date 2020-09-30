Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published
How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned

How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned

A Catholic church's altar in Pearl River, Louisiana, has been ceremonially burned after church officials deemed it had been irreparably defiled and desecrated.

The same church, in Pearl River, Louisiana, is also now lacking a priest.

He was one of three people who took part in acts that defiled the altar.

According to Newser, 37-year-old Father Travis Clark shot video of himself engaging in sexual acts with two professional dominatrices.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Hurricane Delta wreaks havoc along Louisiana coastline weeks after Hurricane Laura

 Coastal Louisiana was hit by yet another hurricane on Friday, weeks after Hurricane Laura battered the same area. David Begnaud reports from Lake Charles, where..
CBS News

'How lonely this place is going to be': Can a Louisiana town recover after yet another hurricane?

 Hurricanes are a part of life on the Gulf in southwest Louisiana. Cameron survives them generation after generation, but fewer and fewer return.
USATODAY.com

What It’s Like to Watch Hurricanes Batter Your Hometown — Over and Over

 Epic storms have battered Lake Charles, La., my hometown. Each hurricane season, a part of my chest tightens and I brace for what may be next.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories October 12 A

 Here's the latest for Monday October 12th: Senate to begin confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett; Trump says he's 'immune' from..
USATODAY.com

Pearl River, Louisiana Pearl River, Louisiana Town in Louisiana, United States


Newser American news aggregation website

Boy's Tragic Suicide Linked To Possible Gruesome Online 'Challenge' [Video]

Boy's Tragic Suicide Linked To Possible Gruesome Online 'Challenge'

An 11-year-old boy in Naples, Italy, took his own life by jumping off a balcony at his family's home. According to Newser, his suicide has been linked to a possible online 'horror challenge' enticing children to take their own lives. However, it's in dispute whether such challenges by the 'man in the black hood' actually exist. One theory says the 'man in the black hood" is really the online character Jonathan Galindo, who wears a creepy dog mask.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Racist, Degrading Emails Leads To Asian American Woman's Exoneration [Video]

Racist, Degrading Emails Leads To Asian American Woman's Exoneration

Asian American woman Francis Choy spent 17 years in prison for killing her parents in a Massachusetts house fire in 2003. Now, Choy is going free. According to Newser, it's partly because of racist emails about her sent by prosecutors of her case. The judge said the pair exchanged 'racially and sexually offensive emails' that degraded and mocked Choy and her 16-year-old nephew.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges [Video]

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges

Newser reports the charges against disgraced Hollywood mogul and sex offender Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up. Los Angeles Country prosecutors say Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women. The district attorney's office says the charges include three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women. Tallied up, Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Parents Charged With Daughter's Murder For Allowing Lice To Kill Her [Video]

Parents Charged With Daughter's Murder For Allowing Lice To Kill Her

12-year-old Georgia girl Kaitlyn Yozviak died in August from cardiac arrest and a secondary cause of severe anemia. According to Newser, Kaitlyn's parents are being charged with second-degree murder. The judge determined Kaitlyn may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ryan Hilton testified that Kaitlyn had the most severe infestation the GBI had ever seen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Louisiana priest arrested for alleged threesome on church altar: report

A Louisiana priest who was arrested for obscenity last week was allegedly having sex with two...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Priest arrested for having threesome with corset-wearing dominatrices on church altar [Video]

Priest arrested for having threesome with corset-wearing dominatrices on church altar

Priest arrested for having threesome with corset-wearing dominatrices on church altar

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:41Published