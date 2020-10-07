Joe Biden Campaigns In Erie, Pennsylvania

October 15 presidential debate canceled[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that..
Joe Biden participates in 2 Las Vegas-area eventsDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes appearances in Las Vegas on Friday.
Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'During a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for being 'reckless' since testing positive for COVID-19.