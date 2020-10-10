Heaven's War Movie (2018) - Jason Gerhardt, Donny Boaz, Kelly Patton

Heaven's War Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Trapped between worlds!

US senator Jonah Thomas is forced into an epic battle fought somewhere between life and death, heaven and hell.

While agents and terrorists fight for his life in one world, angels and demons wage war for his soul in another.

Will he learn the truth and find his way home before it’s too late?

Director: Danny Carrales Writer: Danny Carrales Stars: Jason Gerhardt, Donny Boaz, Kelly Patton Genre: Fantasy, Thriller, Christian movie