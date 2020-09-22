Global  
 

1 Killed In Shooting Outside Of Denver Art Museum

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:28s - Published
1 Killed In Shooting Outside Of Denver Art Museum

1 Killed In Shooting Outside Of Denver Art Museum

Denver police took two suspects into custody after a shooting in downtown Denver on Saturday.


