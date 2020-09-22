1 Killed In Shooting Outside Of Denver Art Museum
Denver police took two suspects into custody after a shooting in downtown Denver on Saturday.
Person shot, killed during dual protests in Denver; 2 suspects in custodyOne person was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. Two suspects are in custody, police said.
Deadly Shooting: Man Charged With Murder After Dispute Over Kids Playing OutsideJason Arroyo, 33, is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed a woman and seriously injured a man in Denver on Sept. 6.