Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chaka Khan Reminds Fans She Hated Kanye West’s 'Through The Wire'

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Chaka Khan Reminds Fans She Hated Kanye West’s 'Through The Wire'

Chaka Khan Reminds Fans She Hated Kanye West’s 'Through The Wire'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

Tha_Aards

Tha_aards Chaka Khan Reminds Fans She Hated Kanye West’s 'Through The Wire' -- https://t.co/maqzEEt16i via @hiphopdx 14 hours ago

EmA2ReN

Si Happy Pouvait Parler RT @HipHopDX: Chaka Khan reminds fans she hated Kanye West’s 'Through The Wire' 👀 ⏩ WATCH: https://t.co/tGiRliAy5q https://t.co/d8GPUU467l 23 hours ago

conspiracy999

Conspiracy Chaka Khan Reminds Fans She Hated Kanye West’s 'Through The Wire' -- https://t.co/ev8kZfus1O via @hiphopdx Not Good 1 day ago

NewsToter

NewsToter.com RT @NewsToter: #ChakaKhan Reminds Fans She Hated #KanyeWest’s 'Through The Wire' https://t.co/UQJk0xtIZ8 1 day ago

JakeJonesing

Jake Joñes @HipHopDX “Chaka Khan reminds Kanye fans that she hated through the wire but let him use the sample anyways because $$$” 1 day ago