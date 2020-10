Hundreds marched on the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday to protest escalating violence against Armenians in the Caucasus.

San Francisco Chronicle Several thousand marchers crossed the Golden Gate Bridge in a protest organized by Bay Area Armenians to draw atten… https://t.co/lLrdOtmi2u 1 hour ago

Francesco Puzzo RT @sfchronicle : Several thousand marchers crossed the Golden Gate Bridge in a protest organized by Bay Area Armenians to draw attention to… 32 minutes ago