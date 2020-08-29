Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie

Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this highly anticipated, OFFICIAL Fully Authorized feature documentary , the absolute instigator of Rock and Roll, CHUCK BERRY is truly revealed, with exclusive access, including first ever , contributions from Mrs. Berry and the Berry family.

Despite his iconic status, and reverence for his talent by rock's heroes John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Steve Van Zandt, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper) all featured, Chuck Berry was at heart, a family man.

He was a prolific craftsman of word and chords; an undisputed and stunning combination of talent and charisma.

Award-winning Film maker Jon Brewer (BB King The Life of Riley, Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark), lends new insight to the man known as the Father of Rock n Roll in new and exclusive interviews , exclusive access photos and footage of Chuck Berry, the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, ELO, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bo Diddley and Etta James along with Jon Brewer trademark re-enactments set to original Chuck Berry tracks.

Aside from celebrating the gift of Chuck Berry's music and vision to Americana and indeed Rock N Roll as a yet to be discovered genre, he had an immensely mis-understood story and this documentary film gives viewers the opportunity to appreciate the vast catalogue of music alongside the inside accounting from his family and contemporaries, lending new insight to a magnificent character who had to tolerate life as a wealthy black man in 1960's America.