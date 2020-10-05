Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:19s - Published 2 minutes ago

[ NFA ] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

U.S. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance on Saturday at the White House since his release from a three-day stay in the hospital for COVID-19 on Monday, even as his aides remained silent on whether he is still contagious.

(Trump): “First of all, I'm feeling great, I don't know about you, how's everyone feeling?” Standing alone and not wearing a mask, Trump spoke from the White House balcony at an event called "a peaceful protest for law & order," urging a crowd of hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters to help get out the vote in the Nov.

3 presidential election.

Speaking without hesitation but in a shorter-than-usual campaign speech, Trump appeared to be back to his usual rallying form.

Those gathered were wearing masks, although most failed to observe social distancing guidelines.

Democrats and some commentators criticized Saturday's White House event for potentially exposing a new batch of supporters to the virus.

Saturday’s appearance is seen as a first step toward resuming full campaigning next week when Trump is due to go to Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa.

And it comes amid continued questions Saturday over whether he is still contagious.

The White House has not released the results of Trump's latest COVID-19 test.

(Joe Biden): "Before I came out again today to go somewhere I had another test this morning and I’m clear." U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday said in New Castle, Delaware before heading to a campaign trip to Pennsylvania that he tested negative for COVID-19 and it was important that President Trump also test negative.

Opinion polls increasingly show that as Election Day approaches, voters see Nov.

3 as a chance to cast a vote on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans and new cases of COVID-19 on Friday hit a two-month high.