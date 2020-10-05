Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:19s - Published
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Colette Luke has the latest.

U.S. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance on Saturday at the White House since his release from a three-day stay in the hospital for COVID-19 on Monday, even as his aides remained silent on whether he is still contagious.

(Trump): “First of all, I'm feeling great, I don't know about you, how's everyone feeling?” Standing alone and not wearing a mask, Trump spoke from the White House balcony at an event called "a peaceful protest for law & order," urging a crowd of hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters to help get out the vote in the Nov.

3 presidential election.

Speaking without hesitation but in a shorter-than-usual campaign speech, Trump appeared to be back to his usual rallying form.

Those gathered were wearing masks, although most failed to observe social distancing guidelines.

Democrats and some commentators criticized Saturday's White House event for potentially exposing a new batch of supporters to the virus.

Saturday’s appearance is seen as a first step toward resuming full campaigning next week when Trump is due to go to Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa.

And it comes amid continued questions Saturday over whether he is still contagious.

The White House has not released the results of Trump's latest COVID-19 test.

(Joe Biden): "Before I came out again today to go somewhere I had another test this morning and I’m clear." U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday said in New Castle, Delaware before heading to a campaign trip to Pennsylvania that he tested negative for COVID-19 and it was important that President Trump also test negative.

Opinion polls increasingly show that as Election Day approaches, voters see Nov.

3 as a chance to cast a vote on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans and new cases of COVID-19 on Friday hit a two-month high.




Trump holds first in-person event since testing positive for COVID-19

 For the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, President Trump held an in-person event. The president spoke to supporters from a White House balcony..
CBS News

Questions remain about Trump’s health and return to the campaign trail

 Just over a week after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, President Trump returned to office with plans to hold in-person events. CBS News medical contributor..
CBS News
Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state [Video]

Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state

All eyes are on Florida with just 24 days left until election night.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:41Published

Turning Power of State Against Rivals, Trump Seeks Power of Authoritarians

 President Trump took a step even Richard M. Nixon avoided in his most desperate days: openly ordering direct immediate government action against specific..
NYTimes.com

Covid-19: Donald Trump appears at first public event since coronavirus diagnosis at White House

 US President Donald Trump has claimed coronavirus is "disappearing" as he appeared maskless before hundreds of supporters for his first public event since..
New Zealand Herald

Trump event at White House had hallmarks of campaign event

 President Trump on Saturday held his first public event since his COVID-19 diagnosis at the White House, and although the campaign said it wasn't involved, it..
CBS News

Trump delivers remarks to the public at White House

 US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was "feeling great" as he made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated..
USATODAY.com

Narayan was one of 15, so his funeral was live-streamed to hundreds around the world

 Coronavirus travel bans and restrictions on gatherings have forced many Australians to live-stream funeral services to relatives at home and around the world...
SBS

North Korea Displays Huge New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Coronavirus-defying Parade

 North Korea showed off a gigantic new intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday that analysts described as the largest of its kind in the world, as the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus Safety Runs Into a Stubborn Barrier: Masculinity

 When political leaders suggest basic precautions appear unmanly, men are less likely to follow health and safety advice, experts say.
NYTimes.com

Book, cancel train tickets 5 minutes before departure; new rule comes into effect October 10

 Under the new change, the second reservation chart will be released half an hour before the train starts from the station. In view of the Coronavirus epidemic,..
DNA

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally [Video]

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [Video]

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30Published

Biden-Harris hay bale display in Massachusetts set on fire 24 hours after it was finished

 'It's actually hard to believe anyone who says they love this country would do this,' the owner of the farm said.
USATODAY.com

When Are The Presidential Debates? Full Calendar

 Here’s the who, what, when and where for the three matchups between President Trump and Joe Biden and the single vice-presidential debate.
NYTimes.com

Greta Thunberg shows support for Biden in rare political tweet

 Teen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg on Saturday showed support for Democrat Joe Biden, urging voters concerned about the environment to make their voices..
WorldNews

Judge throws out Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania poll-watching law and mail-in ballots

 The Trump campaign had challenged the battleground state's poll-watching law and how mail-in ballots are collected and counted.
USATODAY.com

Federal judge throws out Trump challenge to Pennsylvania voting

 The judge ruled that the campaign did not provide "concrete" evidence of impending voter fraud.
CBS News

Women's PGA Championship: Kim Sei-young leads by two going into final round

 South Korea's Kim Sei-young leads by two after three rounds of the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.
BBC News
Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters [Video]

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters

Once a solidly Republican voting bloc, Reuters polling shows older Americans are increasingly throwing their support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Senate Republicans Denounce White House’s Offer for Coronavirus Relief

 Even as Democrats held out for more concessions over funding and provisions, it was the deep divisions among Republicans that were standing in the way.
NYTimes.com

Democrats, Facing Critical Supreme Court Battle, Worry Feinstein Is Not Up to the Task

 Ms. Feinstein, 87, has slowed in recent years and limited her public profile, leading some Democrats to wonder if she can lead them through a consequential..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada [Video]

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is using a campaign stop in economicallydecimated Nevada to hammer President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans fornot doing more to help Americans deal with the economic fallout of thecoronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Jill Biden pulls back husband to socially distance [Video]

Jill Biden pulls back husband to socially distance

Dr. Jill Biden pulled back her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, to socially distance from reporters on the tarmac in New Castle, Delaware, before departing for Miami.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

