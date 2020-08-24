Cannibal Women In The Avocado Jungle Of Death Movie

Cannibal Women In The Avocado Jungle Of Death Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: These women are serious about their TASTE in men.

To avoid a serious avocado shortage, the U.S. government hires feminist anthropology professor Margo Hunt (Shannon Tweed) to find the man-eating Piranha Women tribe who inhabit the avocado jungle of Southern California.

Assisted by chauvinist Jim (Bill Maher) and a dimwitted student named Bunny, Hunt must convince the tribe to move to Malibu condos while simultaneously fending off her rival Dr. Kurtz (Adrienne Barbeau).

Meanwhile, Bunny's contemplating joining the Piranha gals...but she must consume Jim first.