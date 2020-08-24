Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:35s
Cannibal Women In The Avocado Jungle Of Death Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: These women are serious about their TASTE in men.

To avoid a serious avocado shortage, the U.S. government hires feminist anthropology professor Margo Hunt (Shannon Tweed) to find the man-eating Piranha Women tribe who inhabit the avocado jungle of Southern California.

Assisted by chauvinist Jim (Bill Maher) and a dimwitted student named Bunny, Hunt must convince the tribe to move to Malibu condos while simultaneously fending off her rival Dr. Kurtz (Adrienne Barbeau).

Meanwhile, Bunny's contemplating joining the Piranha gals...but she must consume Jim first.


CRZ

Christopher Robin Zimmerman⁶¹² @albertxii You and I and UC Riverside will always have "Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death" 3 hours ago

jordansissel

@jordansissel @ahpook Ok the fighting in this scene is only *slightly* better than the fighting scenes in Cannibal Women and the Avocado Jungle of Death. 5 hours ago

That_AC

That Anonymous Coward - Immortal Sociopath @mythosoph Is Cannibal Women of the Avocado Jungle of Death available? 10 hours ago

JRLloyd7

Jason R Lloyd Cannibal women in the avocado jungle of death...😳 How did @therealjoebob and @kinky_horror not get this for their show...😉 16 hours ago

spookyrush

SpookyRush How messed up am I? I find Cannibal Women of the Avocado Jungle of Death (1989) more entertaining than Bride of Chu… https://t.co/hdZ0LcvUls 1 day ago

baroug

baroug Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death (1989) https://t.co/We8DiDtoFi 4 days ago

awindowlessvan

Brew Boss Shawn 354. Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death #2020moviemarathon Self-aware B movie starring Shannon Tweed, Ad… https://t.co/KEThKVwror 4 days ago

JossTincase

Joss Tincase @SteveNiles Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death... 5 days ago


