HollyWeird movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:12s - Published
HollyWeird Movie trailer HD - Land of the Rich & Famous AND Freaks and Geeks on the Fringe of Society!

- Plot synopsis: Hollywood, city of dreams and home to countless lost angels has a dark and strange side you won't find on the $5 dollar tour.

Throughout history, it has been home to many of America's most notorious Serial Killers like Richard Ramirez and Charles Manson.

It's given birth to modern-day cults like Scientology, Illuminati Cults, Lizard People and more.

There's the cursed Beverly Hills Bermuda Triangle, the Haunted Roosevelt Hotel and Vogue Theatre and of course the infamous Hollywood sign ghost.

And it's the only place you'll find strip joints like Jumbo's Clown Room, where amputees, Vampires and other freaks sling it for a buck!

This is HollyWEIRD folks, where ANYTHING goes!

Director: Dustin Ferguson Stars: Greig Broussard, Goddess Bunny, Carl Crew


