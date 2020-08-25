Global  
 

The War Game Movie (2017)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:28s
The War Game Movie (2017)

The War Game Movie (2017)

Plot synopsis: When eleven-year-old Malte moves into a new neighborhood with his mother, he finds himself in the midst of a conflict between two groups of children.

The strategy-minded Malte sees the conflict as a chance to gain a foothold among the kids.

But before he knows it, the conflict has escalated to entirely new heights.

Too late, it dawns on him that his interference makes play for real, and an actual war is now breaking out.

Will he be able to stop it?

Director: Goran Kapetanovic Writer: Jannik Tai Mosholt Stars: Loke Hellberg, Meja Björkefall, Emilio Silva Genre: Drama, War


