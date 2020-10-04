Global  
 

High School Boys Tennis: Homestead sweeps Westview to win semi-state title

Homestead topped Westview 5-0 to claim the school's 21st semi-state championship on Saturday.

Scare from south adams to move on to regionals..

???final stop comes on the tennis court... homestead trying to punch its ticket to the state finals, taking on westview..???and this one was all spartans..

On the one doubles court... great shot here from landon sather... he and tim steiner win 6-2, 6-1... ???one singles court was a little more competitive... but thaddeus dressel and his strong backhand able to outlast isaiah hostetler 6-3, 6-3...???homestead's headed to the state finals with a 5-0 win... it's




