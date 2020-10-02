President Donald Trump To Hold Rally In Johnstown On October 13
President Donald Trump is holding a "Make America Great Again" rally in Johnstown on Tuesday.
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Colette Luke has..
President Trump Holds First Event Since Being Released From HospitalPresident Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance since he tested positive for the coronavirus; Michael George reports for CBS2.
President Trump gives first public address since coronavirus hospitalizationThis is the first event held since President Donald Trump got out of Walter Reed Hospital. He addressed supporters from the White House balcony.